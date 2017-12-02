Jason Aldean and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to Jason Aldean and wife Brittany on the birth of their son Memphis.
Related: Jason Aldean Opens ‘SNL’ with Tom Petty Cover, Moving Speech
“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about,” Aldean wrote, sharing a picture of his new son. “I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz.#mamawasarockstar.”
Brittany posted the same photo, writing: “Memphis Aldean Williams💙 Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz 🙈🙌🏼 There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging🤗 … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”
Memphis is the couple’s first child together. Jason has two daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, from his previous marriage.
See both posts below.