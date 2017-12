By Lauren Hoffman

What can you do to make the world a little bit greener?

Country music’s own, Maren Morris, shares the 1Thing she does to help our environment. Through our #1Thing initiative, we are committed to our green pledges and hope you will join us by doing 1Thing as well.

Watch below as the “I Could Use a Love Song” singer along with Rita Ora, Fall Out Boy, and Portugal.The Man reveal how they help the Earth while out on the road.