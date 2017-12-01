Country Christmas Songs And Albums To Add To Your Holiday Playlist

It’s officially December, wreathes are being hung, trees are being decorated, lights are looking festive and the holiday spirit is everywhere you turn.

Even country stars like Luke Bryan, Brett Young, Shania Twain and more are getting in on the merry music of the season.

Taste of Country has gathered up a list of some of the best country Christmas music releases this year that would make amazing additions to your holiday playlists no matter if you’re playing it at your company holiday party or just rocking around the Christmas tree in your car while stuck in traffic.

2017 Country Christmas Music Releases (See the full list from Taste Of Country):

Alabama’s American Christmas Album

THE MAKING OF…. #AmericanChristmas 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 Part 1!

Get it right now for a limited time at @amazonmusic for only $7.99 !!!! https://t.co/LxNkDmBx1l pic.twitter.com/hRDFLCESaW — ALABAMA (@TheAlabamaBand) November 30, 2017

Jake Owen ft. Parmalee, “Christmas Spirits”

Brett Young, “O Holy Night”

Dylan Scott’s Merry Christmas EP

Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

Luke Bryan Sings “O Holy Night”

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Sing “Say All You Want for Christmas”