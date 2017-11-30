Seattle Has A Pop-Up Christmas Bar That Will Have Even The Grinch Feeling Festive

We’ve found the perfect place to enjoy Christmas cocktails in Seattle!

Belltown’s classic cocktail lounge, Rob Roy, has transformed into “Miracle on 2nd.”

Holiday decor has got us like…👯🎄💥 #holidaydecor #ornaments #miraclecocktails #holidaycheer #belltown #pendantlight A post shared by Miracleon2nd (@miracleon2nd) on Dec 4, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

The festive pop-up bar serves up holiday cheer and seasonal drinks like the Bad Santa, the Snowball Old Fashioned and even a drink with a nod to “Die Hard” that comes in an Instagram-worthy Santa pants mug according to KING 5.

And did we mention there’s a twerking Santa?!

If you’re feeling festive (and thirsty) you can also take part in the annual cocktail advent calendar which involves a different holiday drink special every day from December 1-24. You’ll get a stamp for each day you order the cocktail. 12 stamps will get you a $50 gift card. Collect all 24 and you get a $100 gift card.

So leave the store-bought eggnog at home, grab your friends, put on your best ugly Christmas sweater & enjoy this perfect holiday pop-up bar that’s only around for the holiday season!

“Miracle on 2nd” Location:

2332 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA