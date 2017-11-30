Seattle Has A Pop-Up Christmas Bar That Will Have Even The Grinch Feeling Festive

We’ve found the perfect place to enjoy Christmas cocktails in Seattle!
Belltown’s classic cocktail lounge, Rob Roy, has transformed into “Miracle on 2nd.”
How to spot Miracle on 2nd. Find the dark façade of a classic cocktail lounge and add some holiday cheer and you're there! It's warm, cozy, and delicious in here!
The festive pop-up bar serves up holiday cheer and seasonal drinks like the Bad Santa, the Snowball Old Fashioned and even a drink with a nod to “Die Hard” that comes in an Instagram-worthy Santa pants mug according to KING 5.
Just out here supporting Christmas, ya know?
Christmapolitans for all! This seriously good holiday riff on the cosmopolitan is worth the sleigh ride down!
And did we mention there’s a twerking Santa?!
Ohhhh Santa Clause is here! Twerking his way straight into the holidays! First night of Miracle in 2nd is tonight! 4pm. 2332 2nd Avenue.
If you’re feeling festive (and thirsty) you can also take part in the annual cocktail advent calendar which involves a different holiday drink special every day from December 1-24. You’ll get a stamp for each day you order the cocktail. 12 stamps will get you a $50 gift card. Collect all 24 and you get a $100 gift card.
So leave the store-bought eggnog at home, grab your friends, put on your best ugly Christmas sweater & enjoy this perfect holiday pop-up bar that’s only around for the holiday season!
“Miracle on 2nd” Location:
2332 2nd Ave.
Seattle, WA