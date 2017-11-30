Randy Travis’ Wife Asks Fans to Help Block Release of 2012 DWI Video

By Robyn Collins

Mary Davis-Travis, wife of country superstar Randy Travis, has asked fans to sign a petition to halt the release of dash cam footage from the singer’s 2012 DWI arrest.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is reportedly refusing to follow a state court order and is looking to release the footage come this Friday, December 1st. The petition urges the Texas Attorney General’s Office to keep the clip private as its possible future release is under a federal appeal.

Sheriff’s troopers that responded to the DWI incident claim that Travis was naked and lying in the roadway. Travis refused to take a blood or breath test for alcohol, and ultimately a search warrant demanded a test, and results came back that the singer had a .15 alcohol level, according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Less than one year after the arrest, Travis suffered a stroke as a complication of congestive heart failure.

Travis’ wife Mary shared the petition on her Facebook page, urging fans and friends to sign it.

“It is unfortunate that there are those out there that wish for bad things to happen to good people, and will go to any length to undermine them. This is a case where the justice system has miserably failed and bowed down to ill-intended requests.”

