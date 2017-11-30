Luke Bryan Shares New Song ‘Out of Nowhere Girl’

By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan is love-struck on his new song, “Out of Nowhere Girl.”

Related: Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Brett Young Added to Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa

The track details Bryan seeing a woman so beautiful at a party that everything stops in pursuit of his new obsession.

“Out of Nowhere Girl” is the second song shared from Bryan’s upcoming album, What Makes You Country, due to debut on Dec. 8.

The new song follows the release of the album’s lead single, “Light it Up.”

Check out Luke’s latest below.