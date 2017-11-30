Upside Down Christmas Trees Are The Newest Holiday Trend

By Kat on KMPS
Thinkstock

Feel like mixing things up this holiday season?

We’ve seen upside down wedding cakes…(Kaley Cuoco’s was stunning!)

And now, upside down Christmas trees are a thing according to Delish! Because…why not?

You can even get one at Target:

