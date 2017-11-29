Your Christmas Tree Will Cost More This Year

The U.S. is suffering a Christmas tree shortage that’s driving tree prices up 5 to 10 percent, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Why?

It goes back to the recession starting in 2008. As the economy tanked, so did Christmas tree sales according to USA Today.

Lack of demand led to a reduced number of seedlings planted at the time, and since it takes so long for those seedlings to grow up, fresh tree lovers are just now seeing the effects.

Since a Christmas tree takes about a decade to hit a height of seven to eight feet, growers now don’t have as many to cut and ship around the country as they have in past years.

“We believe everyone who wants to have a real tree will find one,” said Doug Hundley, the association’s spokesman. “[But] they may not have the size they want or they might have to buy a different kind (because) we have a tight market.”