WA Town Tops America’s 23 Best Small Towns For Christmas

Pack your bags if you’re feeling festive!

If you need a little more “holly, jolly” in your life during the holidays, Country Living found the best American towns that light up and celebrate the Christmas season right.

You’ll definitely want to add these festive small towns to your holiday travel bucket list!

Leading the list at #1 is Leavenworth, WA! You’ll instantly get the holiday warm & fuzzy feeling when you see this Bavarian-themed village just on the edge of the Cascades that looks like it’s right out of a storybook!

With its steep roofs (some covered in snow depending on when you visit) and trees lit with a half-million Christmas lights, you will breathe in the delicious air that’s filled with the scent of roasted nuts, hot cocoa, and sizzling bratwurst.

You’ll find everything from sledding, carolers, handbell concerts to shops and boutiques, and seasonal events around town. And don’t forget to try the traditional gluhwein (hot mulled wine that is sure to warm up even the most Grinch-like among us).

