Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Tickets

Filed Under: 54994, barkTHINS, Beth West, Brown Sugar Burbon, BSB, Coordinated Care, Danielle Bradbury, Heritage Distillary, Layer Cake Wine, Maren Morris, New Country Night Out, Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreeery, Snoqulamie Casino

94.1 KMPS wants you to join us at the New Country Night Out concert, featuring Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson, and Danielle Bradbery, served up by BSB, Brown Sugar Bourbon from Heritage Distilling Co.!

To enter send a text, to 54994, with the following keyword:

 

COUNTRY

Must be 21+ to enter. Maximum entry (1) entries per day, per person, regardless of entry method. Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online. 

 

A big thanks to all our sponsors!

snoqualmie casino casino primary brand mark full colore Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Tickets

heritagelogohorz orangewhite Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Tickets

thumbnail barkthins logo new Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Tickets

coordinated care Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Tickets

layer cake Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Ticketsbeth west Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Tickets

 

geicolocalofficelogo Text To Win: KMPS New Country Night Out Tickets

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live