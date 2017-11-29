Rock Around Victorian Country Christmas with Boot Boogie Babes

Christmas season is here, and so is the 30th Annual Victorian Country Christmas! It kicks off today (Wednesday, November 29th) at the Washington State Fairground. You can catch the Christmas spirit through Sunday, December 3rd with lots of shopping and entertainment!

You can also rock around the Christmas tree with The Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team! Your favorite line dancers will perform twice this Saturday at 2 pm and 5 pm on the Victorian Christmas Opry at the Showplex stage. This is their third straight year to finish their line dancing season with a performance at this fun Christmas event!

The Boot Boogie Babes are Seattle’s Line Dance Team and are led by choreographer DeAnna Lee from 941 KMPS. They’ve opened shows for Justin Moore, performed live with Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Tayla Lynn, on the Main Stage at The Darrington Spur Festival, and on the ice at Seattle Thunderbird games. These ladies have been featured in country music videos and have been asked by Luke Combs, Drew Baldridge, and several local artists to choreograph line dances for their popular country songs.

They also believe that helping local charities is a great way to give back to the community and have been involved in raising over $26,000 to help find a cure with Valley Medical Center and Valley Girls and Guys!

The Boot Boogie Babes brand has grown with the addition of an The Boot Girls, Seattle’s Intermediate Line Dance Team. They also teach Beginner Boot Camps all over the Puget Sound in Lynnwood, Bremerton, Kent, and Seattle!

Learn the Boot Boogie Babes line dances by following them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram or at deannaleedance.com

Get the complete Victorian Country Christmas show schedule and tix: http://www.avictoriancountrychristmas.com/schedule/