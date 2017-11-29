George Strait’s Custom Texas Mansion Hits the Market

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s safe to say that we all have an idea of how our dream home would look. George Strait made that dream into a reality.

Strait’s custom-built mansion in San Antonio, Texas, has now hit the market.

The country legend’s dream home sits on 12.2 acres of secluded land in San Antonio, which Strait bought in the 1990s.

The mansion was designed by world-renowned architect Bill Tull, who relocated to Texas for 2 years to build it. It features 14 hand-crafted fireplaces, stained glass windows, a copper-top bar, and an infinity pool and spa.

If you’re wondering how much it will cost to make Strait’s mansion your own, well, he’s not saying.

“He doesn’t want to flaunt what he has,” said listing agent Tamara Strait of Sotheby’s International Realty, who also happens to be the singer’s daughter-in-law (via Mansion Global). “He doesn’t like to be in the limelight, that’s why we weren’t advertising it as his house.”

It didn’t take long for word to get out that Strait’s home was on the market, with Tamara Strait receiving a flood of calls from prospective buyers quoting rumored asking prices, including the home’s property tax value of $3.9 million. Ms. Strait says the actual price is more like “like three times that.”

