Starbucks Is Releasing a 2nd Red Holiday Cup

By Kat on KMPS
After debuting their annual holiday cup earlier this month, Starbucks will release a second red cup starting today for a limited time.

The first holiday cup released earlier this month was mostly white, and Starbucks encouraged customers to color in the designs themselves.

People reports that the new cup comes in a solid red color & features a big white heart and two hands sketched around it. It also aims to “encourage customers to recognize those who fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season by writing that person’s name in the heart of the cup.”

Gwen Stefani beautifully modeled the new cup, which she dedicated to this year’s Sexiest Man Alive (and her boyfriend), Blake Shelton.

Starbucks Corp. says the new cup celebrates “the good in each other.”

