Different Ways To Enjoy Eggnog This Holiday Season

The easiest way to make a recipe more festive is to add some eggnog! With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled a list of nine eggnog-friendly recipes for your next holiday gathering.

Individual eggnog cheesecakes: This is a great recipe idea if you want to get on the nice list at your office potluck.

Eggnog ice cream: This ice cream is great to add on the side of any eggnog dessert you prepare, to instantly make it a la mode.

Eggnog pancakes: This is a tasty breakfast that even a kitchen amateur can tackle.

Eggnog poundcake (with eggnog icing): You can also use the eggnog icing recipe to make icing for any other flavor cake that you want to give an extra eggnog kick.

Eggnog fudge: Bonus: You can just grab a square (or several) and keep on partying.

Chocolate eggnog cupcakes (with rum frosting): You can’t go wrong serving cupcakes at your holiday party. And rum frosting? Yes, please.

Eggnog bread pudding: Bread pudding is already a great holiday dessert, but adding in the eggnog flavor just makes it even more holly jolly.

Holiday twirls with eggnog mousse: Don’t forget to sprinkle on the powdered sugar that looks like a little winter snowfall to complete the presentation.

Eggnog french toast: Eggnog-flavored breakfast for the win!

