LANCO Announce Debut Album ‘Hallelujah Nights’

Filed Under: LANco
Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Breakout country act LANCO are set to release the band’s debut album, Hallelujah Nights. The group’s first full-length is set to debut on Jan. 19.

Related: LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster Ties the Knot 

“We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize and songwriting is a process of observing those moments,” lead singer Brandon Lancaster in a press statement. “Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them. It’s not fantasy-related. To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life.”

Hallelujah Nights is available for a limited edition pre-order bundle here. The album goes up for pre-order at all retail partners beginning on Dec. 1.

See the full tracklist below.

  1. Born to Love You
  2. Long Live Tonight
  3. Pick You Up
  4. Greatest Love Story
  5. We Do
  6. Trouble Maker
  7. Singin’ at the Stars
  8. Win You Over
  9. So Long (I Do)
  10. Middle of the Night
  11. Hallelujah Nights

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live