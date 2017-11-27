Homeless Vet Gets $378,000 Reward for Selfless Act Of Kindness

A fundraising campaign for the kind-hearted homeless vet who spent his last $20 on gas for a stranded motorist has raised more than $378,000 — and counting.

Kate McClure ran out of gas on I-95 one night last month as she was driving to Philadelphia — and ex-Marine Johnny Bobbitt Jr. came to her rescue.

Bobbitt, who’s been homeless for the last year and a half, told her to get back in her car and lock the doors. He then offered to use the last $20 in his pocket to buy her gas.

“It’s just not a safe area for anyone,” Bobbitt said in a radio interview according to PEOPLE.

Ten minutes later, he returned with the gas, and McClure thanked him and went on her way.

But that’s not where the story ends. McClure couldn’t stop thinking about Bobbitt, so she and her boyfriend gathered some food, clothes and basic toiletries into a backpack and delivered it to him.

Next, they started a GoFundMe page that has raised over $378,000 to date for Bobbitt, an unemployed paramedic.

In less than two weeks, more than 13,000 people have pitched in to help Bobbitt get back on his feet.

“To be honest, I’m just blown away by it,” he said.

“It’s all happened so fast. I’m getting a second chance at life.”

Bobbitt went on to say that he will meet with a financial planner about purchasing a home and a used car — maybe even a truck. He also says he plans on donating some of the money to organizations that help those in need.