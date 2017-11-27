Florida Geogia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Had Surgery For Thanksgiving

While you were busy cooking, eating, napping or watching football on Thanksgiving, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard was spending time in the hospital.

The singer’s wife, Hayley, took to Instagram on Friday to share the news that Tyler had undergone back surgery on turkey day.

“In addition to all the countless people and things I‘m grateful for, I’m So super grateful for this turkey and that he’s safely out of back surgery. Thankful for all of our friends and family that have been sending love and prayers. we’re feeling beyond blessed! Wish I had the video of him coming out of surgery entertaining the nurses by singing Michael Jackson.”

While there may not be any video of Tyler serenading the nurses, there is a fun video that Tyler himself posted of him a “little drunk” after surgery that fans would probably find funny that they can check out on his Instagram.

Luckily Tyler will have lots of rest over the holidays since Florida Georgia Line’s next tour date isn’t until February of 2018 according to Taste Of Country.

And he better rest up now with their baby due at the end of the year!

