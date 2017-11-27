Country Superstars Get Festive For ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Ready for tonight’s annual CMA Country Christmas special?

People notes that this year’s TV event may seem more than a little different from years past, and not just because Reba McEntire is taking over hosting duties from longtime emcee Jennifer Nettles.

This year’s version swaps out the quirky cameos and Broadway-style dance numbers of yore for a more authentically country experience jam-packed with 12 country artists performing 19 holiday faves.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and Little Big Town are set to take the stage, along with Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldredge, Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and Chris Young.

In between, McEntire chats with her co-stars about Christmas plans and favorite holiday memories.

There’s some humor, too, because it’s Reba! Would you expect anything less?! (She even has her own holiday emoji on Twitter!)

CMA Country Christmas airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.