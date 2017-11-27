Country Superstars Get Festive For ‘CMA Country Christmas’

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Chris Young, CMA Country Christmas, Dan+Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Ready for tonight’s annual CMA Country Christmas special?

People notes that this year’s TV event may seem more than a little different from years past, and not just because Reba McEntire is taking over hosting duties from longtime emcee Jennifer Nettles.

This year’s version swaps out the quirky cameos and Broadway-style dance numbers of yore for a more authentically country experience jam-packed with 12 country artists performing 19 holiday faves.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and Little Big Town are set to take the stage, along with Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldredge, Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and Chris Young.

In between, McEntire chats with her co-stars about Christmas plans and favorite holiday memories.

There’s some humor, too, because it’s Reba! Would you expect anything less?! (She even has her own holiday emoji on Twitter!)

CMA Country Christmas airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live