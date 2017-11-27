Cole Swindell Reveals 2018 Headlining Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Bottoms up, Cole Swindell fans.

The country star has revealed the Reason to Drink tour for 2018. The tour kicks off Feb. 15 in Allentown, PA, and will feature Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina as the opening acts. The announcement comes after Swindell previously revealed a short run of January tour dates for 2018.

“I am excited to be able to take everything I have learned while on the road the last four years watching all that Luke (Bryan), Jason (Aldean), Kenny (Chesney), Dierks (Bentley), Tyler (Hubbard) and Brian (Kelley) did as headliners.” Swindell said in a press statement, referencing the country superstars he’s opened for over the years. “Everything from how they treat their fans, their high-energy performances, to how they treated EVERYONE on the tour. They were great examples of how much work it takes for a successful tour. I can honestly say I’ve learned from the very best in the business. I’m ready to get out there with two of my friends, Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. Start to finish, it’s going to be an amazing show and we’re ready to share it with you all.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Reason To Drink Tour will go on sale November 28 and will go on sale to the public in most markets December 1.

See the full tour itinerary below.

2/15 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

2/16 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

2/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

2/22 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center*

2/23 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

2/24 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena*

3/02 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

3/03 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

3/08 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Civic Center*

3/09 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Coliseum*

3/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*

3/15 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

3/16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

3/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena*

3/22 – Huntington, WV @ The Big Sandy Superstore Arena

3/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

3/24 – Corbin, KY @ The Arena

4/06 – Temecula, CA @ The Summit at Pechango Casino

4/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

*tickets on sale Dec. 8.

