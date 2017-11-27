Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, More Set for ‘CMA Country Christmas’

By Scott T. Sterling

A cavalcade of country music stars are set to light up tonight’s (Nov. 27) annual CMA Country Christmas.

Reba McEntire will step in as the show’s host, taking over for longtime emcee Jennifer Nettles.

Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and Chris Young, Brett Eldredge, Cece Winans and CB30 are all scheduled to perform at the show taped at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

“Christmas is such a special time,” said McEntire, who will sing “Holly Jolly Christmas” (via Rolling Stone). “It reminds me of growing up in Oklahoma and singing carols with my family. I’m just tickled to join a group of some of my best country buddies onstage to celebrate the holiday season. This is where my love of music began.”

Other performances include Luke Bryan singing “O Holy Night,” Brett Eldredge tackling “Winter Wonderland” and Kelsea Ballerini taking on “White Christmas.”

CMA Country Christmas airs tonight (Nov. 27) at 8:00 p.m./ET.