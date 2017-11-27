8 Cheap Things to Do With Your BFF This Holiday Season

By Kat on KMPS
Are you planning on ballin’ on a budget this holiday season? Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of eight inexpensive activities you and your broke BFF can do this winter.

Here they are:

  1. Cruise around town to see all the Christmas decorations. Round up your squad to take a walk or drive around the neighborhood to see all of the beautiful Christmas lights.
  2. Stream a holiday movie marathon in a blanket fort. Gather all of the cozy blankets you can find, and get the kettle corn going on the stove.
  3. Snap some fun Christmas card pictures. You could even have an awkward family photo sesh in your ugliest Christmas sweaters.
  4. Have a holiday cookie baking date. The best part about this activity is eating whatever you make immediately afterwards.
  5. Decorate your Christmas tree. Make DIY decorations from things you already have at home.
  6. Find the perfect hot cocoa recipe. Get creative making your own recipe with peppermint or even white chocolate.
  7. Host a white elephant gift exchange party. This is the best way to avoid having to get all of your friends individual gifts for the holidays.
  8. Volunteer to spread holiday cheer. This could be doing a canned food drive or assisting with gift wrapping in the mall.
