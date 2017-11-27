8 Cheap Things to Do With Your BFF This Holiday Season

Are you planning on ballin’ on a budget this holiday season? Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of eight inexpensive activities you and your broke BFF can do this winter.
Here they are:
- Cruise around town to see all the Christmas decorations. Round up your squad to take a walk or drive around the neighborhood to see all of the beautiful Christmas lights.
- Stream a holiday movie marathon in a blanket fort. Gather all of the cozy blankets you can find, and get the kettle corn going on the stove.
- Snap some fun Christmas card pictures. You could even have an awkward family photo sesh in your ugliest Christmas sweaters.
- Have a holiday cookie baking date. The best part about this activity is eating whatever you make immediately afterwards.
- Decorate your Christmas tree. Make DIY decorations from things you already have at home.
- Find the perfect hot cocoa recipe. Get creative making your own recipe with peppermint or even white chocolate.
- Host a white elephant gift exchange party. This is the best way to avoid having to get all of your friends individual gifts for the holidays.
- Volunteer to spread holiday cheer. This could be doing a canned food drive or assisting with gift wrapping in the mall.