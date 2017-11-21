Lee Brice Debuts Video for “O Holy Night” Cover

Lee Brice is bringing the Christmas spirit with his new cover of the Yuletide classic “O Holy Night.”

The 38-year-old country crooner debuted a new music video for the carol on Tuesday, which shows him belting out the somber song amid a backdrop of snow-kissed Christmas trees.

(Fun fact: “O Holy Night” dates all the way back to 1847!)

Brice’s version of “O Holy Night” appears on Winter Wonderland, a new country Christmas compilation that also includes recordings by Rodney Atkins, Tim McGraw, Jerrod Niemann, Hank Williams, Jr., and more.

People reports that Winter Wonderland will available this holiday shopping season at Walmart, while an exclusion version with extra tracks will be sold at Cracker Barrel.