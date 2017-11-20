Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 20th

1.

Seattle strong safety Kam Chancellor will miss the Seahawks’ game tonight against the Atlanta Falcons and his status for the rest of the season is in doubt because of a neck injury sustained last week. Coach Pete Carroll said Chancellor and the team are still exploring their options regarding the injury and no decisions have been made about his status for the rest of the season. Chancellor spent much of the last week away from the team meeting with doctors to determine the severity of the injury and possible courses of action. (Read more from Q13)

Meanwhile, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat on the bench during the playing of the U.S. national anthem and stood for the Mexican national anthem prior to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. The Boston Globe posted photos of Lynch, who came out of retirement to playing for Oakland this season, while both anthems were being played. Lynch has not stood during the national anthem before any game this season, according to The Associated Press.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Monday morning to criticize Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

2.

Charles Manson, the 1960s cult leader whose followers committed brutal murders across Los Angeles and shocked the world, died of natural causes in a Southern California hospital on Sunday. He was 83. Manson, whose deranged followers were dubbed the “Manson Family,” had been imprisoned for more than 45 years and was denied parole 12 times. He was serving nine life sentences after being convicted of the infamous two-night killing spree that began at the home of actress Sharon Tate and her husband, director Roman Polanski, back in 1969. (Tate died, while Polanski didn’t.) CNN notes that at the end of the attack, the killers had taken the lives of seven people, inflicting 169 stab wounds and seven .22-caliber gunshot wounds. Manson and his followers were later linked to and convicted of two additional killings. The Manson Family’s attacks were seen by many as a stark ending to the ’60s “peace and love” era.

3.

Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night, despite not attending the ceremony. The R&B hitmaker won seven trophies, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock and Album of the Year (Pop/Rock and R&B/Soul) for 24K Magic. It was also a big night for Keith Urban, who won Favorite Country Male Artist, Favorite Country Song for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and Favorite Country Album for Ripcord. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood won for Favorite Female Country Artist and Little Big Town won for Favorite Country Duo or Group. The night also saw the surviving members of Linkin Park dedicating their Favorite Alternative Artist win to late frontman Chester Bennington. Diana Ross’ family closed out the festivities by presenting their matriarch with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony was hosted by Ross’ daughter Tracee Eliis Ross. (Read more from Variety)

4.

KFC is selling a $10,000 “Internet Escape Pod” for one lucky buyer who wants to literally hide away from the holiday madness. “We’ve come up with several technologically advanced, creative experiences for our customers and fans this year. But even we feel the burden of technology during the holiday season,” says KFC director of advertising George Felix. “So we decided to go in the opposite direction and create an anti-technology product, using technology, to help one lucky buyer literally escape the holiday chaos.” Food & Wine reports that the 7-foot wide, 6.5-foot tall Internet Escape Pod is a one-of-a-kind item that “comfortably fits four adults and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.” The pod also features a giant Colonel Sanders on top providing a “protective embrace.” Only one pod is being sold. (Read more from Food & Wine)