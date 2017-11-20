Nashville to End After Upcoming 6th Season

Nashville’s upcoming, 16-episode sixth season will be its last.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz says in a statement to Deadline.

“And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns–and amazing music–that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

Nashville was initially cancelled by ABC after four seasons, but jumped to CMT after fans campaigned for its return. The series currently ranks as the network’s highest-rated and most-watched show ever, averaging 2.1 million weekly viewers.

CMT is already prepping an unscripted successor with the upcoming docu-series Music City.

Nashville’s final season premieres on January 4.