Get Ready For Another Singing Competition – ‘The Four’

By Kat on KMPS
TMZ reports that Meghan Trainor has just been chosen as the final celebrity judge on FOX’s upcoming singing competition series The Four.

The “All About That Bass” singer joins DJ Khaled, Diddy and music honcho Charlie Walk on the show’s panel of industry celebs, reportedly beating out Fergie and BeBe Rexha for the final spot.

Unlike The Voice with Blake Shelton and the American Idol reboot with Luke Bryan, you  won’t find another big country star like Carrie Underwood or Scotty McCreery on this show. It’s reportedly geared toward finding the next big hip-hop artists.

The hip-hop-heavy show will feature “four contestants who will face challengers throughout the course of the season who try and knock them off their spots,” according to the outlet.

Performers have to maintain their good standing on the show while fending off competitors who want to take their place.

Trainor will reportedly help launch the winner’s career by joining him or her on tour. The Four debuts in January 2018.

