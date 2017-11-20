‘Count on Country’ to Air on Giving Tuesday, Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims

By Lauren Hoffman

‘Count on Country‘ this Giving Tuesday! Join us on November 28 for a nation-wide, commercial-free programming special dedicated to raising awareness for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

On Giving Tuesday, November 28, at 12-noon local time, we hope you’ll tune in for exclusive interviews and performances from country’s biggest stars, including Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, and many more.

Your favorite country music stars, heroic first responders, artists who performed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, and the Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, will join hosts Big & Rich as part of our #CountOnCountry special to continue the healing process for music fans across the nation.

Hear Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, and Luke Combs share their message of hope below.

The tragedy in Las Vegas took the lives of 58 people, wounding hundreds more. And as we continue to heal, we hope you’ll #CountOnCountry to bring us all together on #GivingTuesday, November 28, at noon. Be sure to come back here throughout the week for more details and exclusive content.