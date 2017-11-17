Sugarland Promise “Some New Music Coming Your Way”

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: CMA awards, Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Sugarland
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After teasing an upcoming reunion at last week’s CMA Awards, country duo Sugarland promised on Facebook Live that they’ll be putting out some all-new music….soon!

“We might be making new music,” Kristian Bush teases in the minute-long clip.

Jennifer Nettles then adds, “Yes, we’ve been writing and in the studio together and we have some new music coming your way.”

The duo then tell their fans to sign up on Sugarland’s social-media feeds and online mailing list to find out more soon.

“Sign up, email, follow, everything!” Nettles declares. “And we will tell you more soon.”

*Insert everyone going to sign up immediately!*

