Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 17th

1.

A whopping 50.9 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving–a 3.3 percent increase over 2016 and the most since 2005. According to the AAA, more than 45 million will travel by car between next Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. About four million will fly, a five percent increase from last year. Those traveling by car can expect an expensive road trip; the national average for a gallon of regular is $2.56, up from $2.16 a year ago. Car-rental rates are also higher than last year, and so are many hotel rooms. Meanwhile, average airfares on the most popular routes within the U.S. will be the lowest in five years. (Read more from AP News)

2.

Construction workers renovating the Space Needle found a time capsule that was placed inside the observation deck in 1982. It said it was supposed to be opened in April of 2002, but apparently someone didn’t get the memo. The time capsule will be removed from the iron beam it was placed into and contents will then be revealed by former and current Space Needle team members who were present when the capsule was installed 35 years ago. (Read more from Q13)

3.

Want to show of your pet proudly while poolside? Petflair, a swimwear line, is specializing in custom swimwear featuring your favorite four-legged friend’s face. The startup launched a Kickstarter to make the project a reality and 25 percent of profits benefit an organization that finds homes for abandoned pets. How does it work? Simply send a photo of your pet and a team of designers take the image and position it on the product. A preview is shown before you make the purchase. The company sells various women’s swimsuits, men’s swim briefs, bags, and towels priced $59-$99.

Yes, you can now get your pet's face printed on a swimsuit https://t.co/Iwn5KSN7s3 pic.twitter.com/MZzPMWiD3r — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) November 16, 2017

4.

Just in time for the holidays, Pringles has created an entire Thanksgiving dinner made entirely out of potato chips. With eight new holiday-themed flavors, Pringles is aiming to make your Turkey Day preparations a little less stressful and a lot more fun. The dynamic all-in-one dish presented in a TV dinner tray features the following festive chip flavors: Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potato, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Creamed Corn, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie. Pringles also provides suggestions for combining the mouth-watering crisps. The “Leftover Sandwich” groups the Turkey, Stuffing and Mashed Potato flavored chips. The “Holiday Sweater” stacks Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Pie and Mashed Potato into a tasty treat. Lastly, Pringles recommends merging Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Creamed Corn to create the “Touchdown.” Although the limited edition rollout isn’t available yet for purchase, make sure to add it to your wish list for next year! ( Read more from US Magazine)