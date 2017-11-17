Grilled Cheese Grand Prix Anyone? Christmas Tree Festival and Time To Hit The Slopes!

Crystal Mountain and Stevens are open for skiing and snowboarding. Snoqualmie hopes to open soon!

Lots of fun things to do!

The Grilled Cheese Grand Prix

November 17 – 18, 2017

Celebrating Bread, Cheese & Everything in between. Seattle’s first ever Grilled Cheese Showdown in the quest for the best grilled cheese sandwich. From the organizers of the Mobile Food Rodeo and Seattle Street Food Festival are proud to bring together Seattle’s favorite bread & cheese makers, restaurants and food trucks together for a fun, irreverent food and beverage competition that is big on celebrating an American classic. Enjoy over 30 uniquely cheesy pop-ups and offerings designed around bread, cheese, meat and everything in between over two days. A ticket includes beverage tokens for beer, wine, spirits, or cider. Buy cheesy food from 50 vendors and vote for your favorites at Magnuson Park Hangar 30, for age 21+.

Christmas Tree Festival @ the Fairmont Olympic Hotel

November 18 – 29, 2017

View 21 designer trees in the lobby and driveway of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel during the annual charity event. See schedule for gala, family celebration, and teddy bear suite. Free to view.

Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

This annual quilt & craft show offers workshops, seminars, and fabric & supply vendors at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

Kirkland Holiday Wine Walk

November 17, 2017 (6 p.m., VIP 5 p.m.)

This 21+ event will bring you on a wine adventure of local wineries at downtown Kirkland businesses. Start at the Heathman Hotel and enjoy social wine tasting through numerous downtown stores to enjoy local wineries and breweries. Early bird ticket holders have the opportunity to skip the lines and crowds for the first hour of the event, beginning at 5pm. People say it’s a worthwhile investment!

Jammin’ Challenge

November 18, 2017 (8 p.m.)

Watch four independent bands compete to win prizes at this competition at the Hard Rock Cafe, age 16+.

The Seattle Pancakes & Booze Art Show

November 18, 2017 (8 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

A traveling exhibition by 70 artists, with free pancakes, DJ music, live body painting, and a bar at El Corazon, age 21+.

Family Jewels Kenmore Ball Crawl

November 18, 2017 (1 to 4 p.m.)

A ticket to this Kenmore bar crawl gets you a tasting tray of four beers at three Kenmore breweries and supports cancer charity.

Holiday Market

November 18, 2017 (10am-5pm)

Shop from 65 juried vendors of handcrafted items and gourmet foods, with live music in the barn at Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish. Free.

Green Lake Gobble & Mashed Potato Munch Off

November 19, 2017

Welcome to Seattle’s premier Thanksgiving themed running and walking event. Taking place at Green Lake Park on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the event consists of a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk, a free kids dash and a post-race celebration that includes the crowd pleasing Mashed Potato Munch Off competitive mashed-potato-eating contest and a post-race onsite beer garden.