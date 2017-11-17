Garth Brooks Stops By Taco Bell In Spokane

Garth Brooks recently performed seven shows in Spokane, Washington as part of his world tour, but also found time to drop in on some lucky Taco Bell workers.

During a press conference in Spokane, Garth revealed that Taco Bell is kind-of a tradition for him and Trisha Yearwood.

After he won his Entertainer of the Year CMA Awards the last two years, he and Trisha Yearwood visited Taco Bell to celebrate. Garth also said that he and Trisha like to make bets, with the loser having to buy dinner at Taco Bell.

So when Garth headed to Spokane to perform, Taco Bell sent him a message saying they were going to have a meal sent to him, on them.

But he didn’t have to wait for them to send him anything. Instead, Brooks and his team took a visit to Taco Bell where he ordered two seven layer burritos according to KXLY Spokane.

Garth took a picture with the workers and even sent a video message to one of the employee’s mom.

“Theresa, I know you know this kid right here. Beautiful boy, beautiful family. Thanks for last night. That was a lot of fun. Love you,” he said in the video.