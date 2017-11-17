Is Brett Eldredge Playing With a New Dog?

By Robyn Collins

Brett Eldredge really loves his dog Edgar. Like, really loves him. The Weizsla even has his own Instagram account, @edgarboogie.

The country singer has posted photos of his pup like a new dad since the day he got his sidekick. Now, “The Long Way,” singer has taken it to another level. He’s posting about Edgar’s dog friends.

Check out this adorable moment with @edgarboogie’s “talented friend,” Charcoal.

Eldredge also added Doug the Pug to Edgar’s Squad recently.

