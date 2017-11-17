Blake Shelton Responds to Critics of His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Blake Shelton was named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive this year, but not everybody agreed with the decision.

In fact, several Twitter users expressed their disappointment in the choice. Blake Shelton responded to trolls by reading aloud their mean tweets, Jimmy Kimmel style.

“Woke up and saw Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive. Did a bunch of celebrities die or something last night?” one asked.

Another complained, “Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who’s always about to lean in and tell you about a hearty, healthy American dog food.”

Despite the critics, Shelton told Ellen DeGeneres that he’s loving being a newly-minted sex symbol. “I said this in the magazine when I did my interview for ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ that I had been fat and ugly my whole life, and if only for one year, I get to be sexy, I am going to milk this for everything that it’s worth,” he declared.

Shelton also joked that his fellow Voice coach, Adam Levine — who was crowned People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 — isn’t too thrilled at having to share the honor according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Because he’s like, the good looking guy on The Voice anyway, but Adam is not happy because he was the only sexy guy on the panel until this new law of the land was enforced by People magazine,” he quipped.

As for his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, Shelton joked that she’ll now have to get used to sharing all of the attention she gets with him.

“You know, I feel bad for her because she has been in the spotlight, and this symbol of beauty, and now this,” he explained, gesturing to his body. “You know what, it’s going to be humbling for her but I think she’s got a big enough heart. She can do it.”