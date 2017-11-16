WATCH: Rascal Flatts Face Off With Boyz II Men On ‘Drop the Mic’

There was lots of shade being thrown when Boyz II Men and Rascal Flatts collided on Drop the Mic.

The country superstar band had their hands full when they squared off against the famous R&B group on the TBS’s spin-off, which originally started as a popular skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

Rascal Flatts slammed Boyz II Men with lyrics like, “I remember the ’90s, when all your stars burned the brightest / Now you can’t get on bended knee because of arthritis.”

But Boyz II Men know a thing or two about being a megaband too.

They slammed Rascal Flatts with lyrics like, “All your tracks are covers, it’s terribly hokey / Had 16 No. 1s, and it’s basically karaoke”

While we were definitely impressed with the rap talents of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, in the end Boyz II Men was crowned the champions.