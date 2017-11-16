Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 16th

1.

Your Thanksgiving table may look more plentiful this year after Amazon announced on Wednesday it will once again reduce prices at Whole Foods–this time with a focus on holiday staples. Turkey, canned pumpkin and sweet potatoes are just a few of the items set to be discounted, with Amazon Prime members set to enjoy even bigger price reductions on some purchases prices are also being lowered on certain brands of yogurt, organic eggs and milk, chicken breasts, shrimp, and more. Best of all, Whole Foods told CNN “Price cuts are permanent.”

2.

A new study ranked 182 U.S. cities to determine the best places to live if you’re single. WalletHub weighed a long list of factors, including the costs of going out (like the price of a movie, a cocktail, or a gym membership), and the number of date options (like the number of restaurants and nightlife options on offer). After adding up the points, San Francisco was named the most friendly place for singles, followed by Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Diego. Seattle came in at #6 on the list, meanthile Tacoma came in at #68, Spokane at #95, and Vancouver, WA at #140. The worst city for singles was South Burlington, VT.

3.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of James Cameron’s Titanic, the film will return to theaters for one week. The AP reports that a re-mastered version of the film epic will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting December 1. According to Cameron, the new edit is the best-looking version of Titanic ever released. The film first premiered in theaters on December 19, 1997, and went on to gross more than $2 billion at the box office. It also won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Tickets for the limited engagement are on sale now.

4.

Pharrell Williams just recorded a new song – but the public won’t hear it for 100 years. “100 Years” – The Song We’ll Only Hear If We Care –will be stored in an underground vault until 2117. Pharrell‘s song is said to be a “creative expression of the delicate relationship between nature and time, and the effect humans have on their environment” and will only be released if we have taken care of our planet in the future. The song was recorded onto a record made of clay and stored in a safe that is only destructible when submerged in water. If sea levels continue to rise due to climate change, the song will be lost forever. Prior to safely burying the song, 100 select people had the chance to listen to the song at an exclusive event in Shanghai, China on Monday according to W Magazine.