Lanco Lands First Top 5 Hit with “Greatest Love Story”

It’s good news for LANCO all over the place! Along with touring with Chris Young in 2018, the guys in LANCO are loving the fact that their top-5 hit, ‘Greatest Love Story’ is now certified Gold!

Lead singer Brandon Lancaster shares, “It’s just surreal, we’ll look around and we’ll be like, ‘man remember when we used to like all sit on the porch and talk about like… if we could just play some shows if we could just get out of like Tennessee, what if we got to like California or what if we got to’… you know you like have all these dreams and you kind of get to all… the same way you remind each other in the bad times, like ‘hey man like this is still better then what we were doing,’ now you can kind of look around and be like, bro ‘we did it’ and so I think it’s really really rewarding.”

LANCO fans will have plenty of chances to see them live as they embark on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour along with Kane Brown starting in January.