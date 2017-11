He stole the show at the New Country @ 941 Class of 2017 and we can’t wait for April 19th, when Luke Combs returns to the NW, w/ special guest Ashley McBryde, to take the stage at Showbox Sodo. Tickets for this all ages show are $30 and go onsale HERE Friday Nov. 17th, but you can get yours first by playing “What’s In..” w/ Seth & Kat at 7:45am this week!

Pumped to announce the 2018 spring Don't Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour. 25 cities all over the US and Canada. For pre-sale tickets, join my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx before Nov. 11 / 11am EST and receive registration info for Ticketmaster Verified Fan! pic.twitter.com/mLurROBvP4 — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) November 10, 2017

Just want to buy tickets? Use the code “KMPS” to buy presale tickets HERE starting at 10am PT on Nov. 16th.