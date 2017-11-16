Brad Paisley Rocks Out With Michael J. Fox at “Fox Gala”

This past weekend, Michael J. Fox and his famous friends Denis Leary, Seth Rogen, Brad Paisley, Joan Jett, and more attended the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala at the Hilton New York.

Since 2000, the Michael J. Fox Foundation has raised more than $750 million to help find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease.

During the event, Fox reflected on his impact of bringing attention to the disease through his high-profile platform. “It’s nothing I ever aspired to do,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter of becoming the face of Parkinson’s.

Fox also discussed how his status as a public figure might help those unfamiliar with Parkinson’s gain a better understanding of the disease. “Perhaps people who don’t have Parkinson’s, when they’re dealing with someone that does have Parkinson’s, can say, ‘Oh, I know about this from Michael Fox.’” He added, “It’s not a job you apply for, but it’s one you take on with a big deal of respect and a feeling of purpose.”

Brad Paisley, who was the featured musical guest at the gala, said he “couldn’t be prouder” to be involved with the organization and event.

“This could be the disease we cure in our lifetime, so to be a part of something like this where a man like Michael J. Fox, such a high-profile, beloved figure, to have now dedicated his life to making this world a better place and getting rid of this disease,” he said. “I really think the lion’s share of credit once we cure this will go to Michael and the money he’s raised and the awareness he’s raised and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.”