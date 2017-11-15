Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Among Forbes ’30 Under 30 Most Influential Names In Music’

The 30 most influential names in music under the age of 30 have been revealed.

Forbes published their annual 30 Under 30 listings for 2018, which features 600 young stars in 20 different industries including Education, Art, Food, Technology, Retail, Gaming, Sports and the world of Music.

The music list includes singers, DJs, producers, choreographers and music managers, while sound engineers, app creators and agents also feature in the Top 30.

The country music scene is showcased with Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett, who just so happen to have a #1 duet with “Craving You”.

The magazine listed that Thomas Rhett is “one of the most financially successful acts in the Class of 2018,” and is now able to pull in a quarter-million-dollars a night on tour.

Forbes cites the #1 debut of Maren’s debut album Hero and her nomination for the Best New Artist Grammy as some of the reasons she made the list.

See the full list of 30 under 30 in music HERE.