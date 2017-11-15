Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 15th

1.

People Magazine has officially named country superstar Blake Shelton this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. “I’ve been ugly my whole life, [so] if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it,” Shelton declares in the publication. The 41-year-old ‘Voice’ coach adds that he can’t wait to flaunt his title in front of his fellow coach (and 2013 Sexiest Man Alive) Adam Levine. “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a**,” he admits. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.” Despite being named a sex symbol, the 6’5″ Oklahoma-bred singer goes on to acknowledge that he doesn’t feel ‘sexy’. “I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat,” he says. “People say I haven’t changed since before I made it. And I’m still fat today. That’s proof!”

2.

If your Thanksgiving travel plans are a little more complicated than driving over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house, Google has got you covered. The tech giant has unveiled a new “Mapping Thanksgiving” feature that determines the best times to drive over the holiday weekend to avoid major traffic in 25 of the U.S.’s biggest metropolitan areas. There’s just one catch: You probably don’t want to hit the road at 6 a.m on Thanksgiving morning, which Google recommends as the best time to hit the road for practically every city on the list.

3.

Paramount Players, Paramount’s new division focused on film adaptations of Paramount’s many IPs, is moving forward with a movie version of the beloved ‘90s Nickelodeon show Are You Afraid of the Dark? Variety reports that Gary Dauberman is set to write the script. Dauberman, of course, is known for being one of the three screenwriters on the recent IT adaptation. His other major credit is Annabelle: Creation. For those not familiar with the show, it originally aired from 1992-96, and the show followed a group of kids that called themselves The Midnight Society who would take turns telling scary stories around a campfire, resulting in an an adolescent Twilight Zone hit show. There was a revival with a new crew and showrunners in 1999.

4.

Getting started on your holiday shopping? The consumer safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm has released a list of the 10 worst toys of 2017. Among the offending items are the wildly popular fidget spinners, which reportedly contain small parts that can be a choking hazard. Meanwhile, Mattel’s Wonder Woman sword has the potential to cause blunt-force injuries and Marvel’s Spider-Man drone has multiple rotating blades that can lead to eye and other bodily injuries. Here is the entire list of items from AP News: