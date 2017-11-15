Miranda Lambert Launches Lifestyle Brand

Miranda Lambert is teaming up with Boot Barn for a new lifestyle brand called Idyllwind.

Catch us on the road.

Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert – for trunk show locations visit https://t.co/s1LaSdY5C8 pic.twitter.com/RCgPWTAICS — Idyllwind (@Idyllwind) November 14, 2017

Business Wire reports that the brand is inspired by vintage and retro looks with a modern fashion edge; it will feature a range of apparel, accessories, and cowboy boots Lambert’s spirit.

“We view Miranda as the #1 female country music star in the world and feel that her brand, coupled with her personal authenticity, are a natural fit with Boot Barn and our customer base,” says Mike Love, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert – for trunk show locations visit https://t.co/s1LaSdY5C8 pic.twitter.com/uIthekUE1U — Idyllwind (@Idyllwind) November 13, 2017

“Idyllwind” will be introduced this holiday season via trunk shows at Boot Barn stores in California, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida, Minnesota, South Dakota, Colorado, and Arizona. The full line will launch in Fall 2018.

Check out some of the items HERE.