Miranda Lambert Launches Lifestyle Brand

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Accessories, Boot Barn, Boots, clothes, Fashion, Lifestyle Brand, Miranda Lambert, style
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

Miranda Lambert is teaming up with Boot Barn for a new lifestyle brand called Idyllwind.

Business Wire reports that the brand is inspired by vintage and retro looks with a modern fashion edge; it will feature a range of apparel, accessories, and cowboy boots Lambert’s spirit.

“We view Miranda as the #1 female country music star in the world and feel that her brand, coupled with her personal authenticity, are a natural fit with Boot Barn and our customer base,” says Mike Love, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

“Idyllwind” will be introduced this holiday season via trunk shows at Boot Barn stores in California, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida, Minnesota, South Dakota, Colorado, and Arizona. The full line will launch in Fall 2018.

Check out some of the items HERE.

