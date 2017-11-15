CMA Country Christmas Lineup Delivers Holiday Spirit!

CMA Country Christmas will air on November 27th. Reba McEntire will host the show from The Grand Ole Opry. Country Music’s biggest stars will perform including Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more. See the complete line-up and find out more about the show-
Read the full article here
CMA Country Christmas will air on November 27th. Reba McEntire will host the show from The Grand Ole Opry. Country Music’s biggest stars will perform including Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more. See the complete line-up and find out more about the show-