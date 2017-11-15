Carrie Underwood Gives Surgery Update Before Hosting Grammys Special

Carrie Underwood gave fans an update about her road to recovery after breaking her wrist from a nasty fall.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Underwood posted on Twitter today saying “I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on,.”

She went on to say, “I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

It was also announced today that despite her injury, Underwood and John Legend will host ‘Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special’ for CBS.

The special will feature rare footage, exclusive interviews and special appearances by Grammy Award winners and nominees like Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban and more.

According to NewsOK, the special will also take viewers behind the scenes of the Grammys over the last five decades and reveal secrets about the performances and unique “Grammy Moments” only seen on the Grammy Awards.