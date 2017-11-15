Blake Shelton’s Friends React To His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

By Anthony Donatelli

Blake Shelton was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017 and while Shelton has his own jokes about the honor, his friends also decided to chime in on the news.

“I’m speechless,” Luke Bryan told Sounds Like Nashville. “He’s taken so many things from me. And now this? Who in the hell is choosing these? Am I being punked? And we’re sure that y’all didn’t Photoshop [his] face over [my] face and change the name? I guess we’re all stuck with it.”

Shelton is set to take his good looks on tour in 2018 and one of his tourmates, Brett Eldredge, said even though he’s sexy, he’s also a bit of a goof.

“I mean, he’s a sexy man, don’t get me wrong, but he’s a big goofball too, which is even better,” Eldredge said. “He’s just Blake: He’s honest, he’s real, he’s unapologetically himself. He’s as real as he is on The Voice or onstage. If you see him, he’s the same offstage as well, and I think that makes somebody more charming, honesty and being who you are. He’s doing it right, and we love him for it.”

Not everybody made fun of Shelton though. Chris Young said that Shelton is deserving of the award and isn’t surprised by any honor he receives at this point in his career.

“I’m not surprised. I don’t think I would be surprised by anything that Blake does or any honor he receives at this point in his career,” Young said. “I know that’s probably a little more sentimental than the reaction that you wanted out of [me] about him being the Sexiest Man [Alive], but I love that guy and I love his music. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time and gotten to know him as well as an artist, so it’s just really, really cool to see so many good things continue to happen.”

Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani had no doubt in her mind that Shelton was already the sexiest man alive, as she posted a kissing picture of the two on Twitter. “I guess I’ve been kissing the #sexiestmanalive all this time but @people I knew that already!!” she wrote.