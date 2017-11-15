Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan and More React To Blake Shelton Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

When PEOPLE magazine was trying to decide on the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive, they were looking for a guy who would have some fun with the title and show everyone a really good time.

Look no further than Blake Shelton!

The magazine writes “Blake Shelton is sexy because he’s sweet—the kind of guy who would pull over and fix your flat tire; a guy who says he tries, every day, to put the woman he loves on a pedestal. This year’s list of sexy men is full of men like him—men who use their gifts and their talents to make the world a better place.”

Sex appeal ✔️

Sense of humor ✔️

Voice of an angel ✔️

Our #SexiestManAlive @BlakeShelton is a triple threat! 👀🔥😍 https://t.co/HIJaSOFttj pic.twitter.com/IJcbSvtqts — People (@people) November 15, 2017

We couldn’t agree more!

Prepare to swoon while staring into the eyes of the #SexiestManAlive! 👀🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/6c59CCdqCX — People (@people) November 15, 2017

Everyone was wondering…how Adam Levine would react? When Adam won the title in 2013, he sent Blake a HUGE copy of his magazine cover which was TWICE the size of Blake! (See it HERE)

So Blake had to top that – and top it he did!

Naturally, everyone had something to say about Blake’s new sex symbol status.

Luke Bryan joked about Blake’s new title telling ABC News, “He’s taken so many things from me, and now this. Who in the hell is choosing this? Am I being punked? And we’re sure that ya’ll didn’t Photoshop my face over his face and change the names out? Alright, well I guess we’re all stuck with it.”

Chris Young totally supported the ‘sexiest man’ saying, “I don’t think I would be surprised by anything that Blake does or any honor he receives at this point in his career. I know that’s probably a little more sentimental than the reaction that you wanted out of me about him being Sexiest Man,” Chris laughed, “but I love that guy and I love his music and I’ve been a fan of his for a long time and gotten to know him as well.”

Brett Eldredge (who is going on tour with Blake next year) was also quick to agree with People‘s choice.

“I mean, he is a sexy man, don’t get me wrong,” Brett admitted. “But he’s a big goofball too, which is even better. Goofy’s the new sexy. He’s just Blake, man. He’s honest, he’s real, he’s unapologetically himself… To be touring with the sexiest man in the world — man, dreams come true, I’ll tell you what!”

See what Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and more had to say below!

Hey @blakeshelton … take it from me … humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask @VancityReynolds @people — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 15, 2017

Thank you my good looking associate… I shall take your advice.#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful https://t.co/KvKdIeRJ6I — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I just wanted to share with everyone the moment I knew @blakeshelton was the sexiest man alive. What was your moment? @people #blakesheltonsexiestmanalive pic.twitter.com/yQZwh8qFTG — Jimi Westbrook (@JimiWestbrook) November 15, 2017

That beach wasn't sexy until I got there… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful https://t.co/s0yW53J0rt — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017