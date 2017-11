Thomas Rhett is working the Thanksgiving Holiday. He’s just been announced as the halftime entertainer for the Dallas Cowboys/LA Chargers game on Thanksgiving Day. Rhett says he’s packing up the whole family and heading for Dallas for the holiday. The holidays will mark his first as a daddy. Rhett and his wife Lauren had two girls this year. The game kicks off the Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Read the story here