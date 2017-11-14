Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 14th

1.

One person died, at least 3 injured and more than 170,000 people were without power at one point last night after a heavy windstorm hit all around the sound. Wind gusts reached more than 60 MPH in places. Winds won’t be quite as strong on today, but we’re expecting even more rain. (Read more from KING 5)

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named GQ’s magazine’s ”Citizen of the Year” for his activism. Kaepernick began kneeling instead of standing during the national anthem last NFL season to protest racial inequality. The demonstration sparked a wave of NFL protests by players during the anthem that repeatedly have been denounced by President Trump. Kaepernick parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team. GQ’s December Men of the Year issue was released on Monday, and also features other honors like “Bad Hombre of the Year” Stephen Colbert, “Champion of the Year” Kevin Durant and “Wonder Woman of the Year” Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly replacing one member of the original Legion of Boom with another. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks will sign Byron Maxwell to a one-year deal. He will replace Richard Sherman, who ruptured his Achilles during the Seahawks’ 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday. Sherman will miss the rest of the season. Maxwell, 29, was one of the original members of the Legion of Boom, having played with the Seahawks from 2013 to 2014 before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent. (Read more from Q13)

Amazon confirmed that a Lord of the Rings TV series is in the works after the company agreed to a multi-season commitment with the J.R.R. Tolkien estate and New Line Cinema. Amazon reportedly paid $200 million for the rights, which doesn’t factor in an expected production budget of $150 million per season according to Reuters. The series will explore storylines set before the events in the first LOTR novel, The Fellowship of the Ring. So this story is either set before The Hobbit or in between The Hobbit and LOTR. Amazon’s deal includes a potential addition of a spin-off series as well. There’s no cast or premiere date yet, but the series will eventually stream on Amazon Prime.

Already prepping for a Thanksgiving feast? Well, you might want to add these pants into your plan. Stove Top stuffing just launched a brand new product called Thanksgiving Dinner Pants. They’ve got a big expandable waistband and, basically, they look like maternity pants. But they’re not for people who are pregnant, just people who don’t want to deal with the struggle of tight pants around their midsection after taking in all the delicious food Thanksgiving has to offer. Stove Top is selling the pants for $20 with free shipping & they’re also donating $10,000 to Feeding America in the spirit of the holiday season.