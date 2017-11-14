Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Extend Vegas Residency

By Scott T. Sterling

Country stars Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will continue to shake it up Las Vegas next year.

We love it,” McEntire told ET. “We were really excited to come back. I love going to Vegas and hanging out with Ronnie and Kix, who wouldn’t? They’re so much fun.”

Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Nov. 17 at 12PM PT. The new shows makes Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas the longest-running country music residency since The Colosseum opened in 2003.

See the full list of dates below.

3/14 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3/16 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3/17 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3/21 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3/23 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3/24 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/15 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/17 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/18 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/22 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/24 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/25 – Las Vegas @ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace