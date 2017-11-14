Jason Aldean Thought “Speaker Had Blown” During Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean has given his first interview since the tragic shooting that took place in Las Vegas last month, and has recounted how he at first was angry at his sound guys because he thought the gunshots were just his speakers malfunctioning.

“We wear in-ear monitors when we’re on stage,” Aldean, 40, told the Today show in a new interview. “And really all you can hear is the music and maybe your guys that can talk to you on microphones that are on side-stage.”

“So when it first happened, I thought a speaker had blown,” he continued. “It just sounded like a crackling something. And so, I’m kind of looking around like, ‘What is that?’ [and] trying to figure out what it is. Then it stopped, so I was like, ‘They must have got it fixed,’ so I kept doing my thing.”

Of course, we all know that it wasn’t faulty speakers Jason was hearing. He says he was getting angry at his sound guy until he realized something else was going on.

“It lasted longer the second time,” Aldean recalled. “I was actually kind of getting aggravated, so I looked over at the monitor guy on the side of the stage, and I was like, ‘What is that? And fix it.’ So when I turned and looked, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like, ‘Let’s go,’ and my security guy was running on stage, telling me to run.”

And run he thankfully did and was uninjured in the shooting. 58 people died and another 489 were injured by the lone gunman.

After initially canceling performances in the wake of the tragedy, Aldean soon resumed his concert tour, saying he was committed to be there for his fans.

“Honestly, being back on stage probably helped us more than anything, which is crazy,” he said.

Aldean was among the performers Sunday at the Country Rising Concert that raised more than $4 million to benefit victims of the Las Vegas massacre and hurricane relief efforts.

Aldean said he hopes the unity being shown among country musicians & fans will inspire others to do the same.

“I feel like at the end of the day there’s so much focus on you know, politics, and race, and all these other things,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all in this together. We spend so much time arguing with each other, and not enough time like working on the issue that’s really the problem.”