Jana Kramer, ‘One Tree Hill’ Cast and Crew Accuse Former Showrunner Of Sexual Harassment On Set

The cast members and crew of The WB and CW series One Tree Hill have accused former showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment.

Variety reports that stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, as well as 15 other women, wrote in a letter on Monday that they were “manipulated psychologically and emotionally” by Schwahn.

“More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be.”

It's time, sisters. I am so proud to call these women my family. You cannot imagine. #linkinbio https://t.co/OvWGsCyuXb — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 14, 2017

“Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal,” they revealed.

“And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe.”

They went on to say, “The through line in all of this was, and still is, our unwavering support of and faith in one another. We confided in each other. We set up safe spaces to talk about his behavior and how to handle it. To warn new women who joined our ranks. We understood that a lot of it was orchestrated in ways that kept it out of sight for the studio back home. We also understood that no one was fully unaware. The lack of action that has been routine, the turning of the other cheek, is intolerable. We collectively want to echo the calls of women everywhere that vehemently demand change, in all industries.”

The letter came after a former writer on the series accused an unidentified show runner of “unwanted touching” (and other things) on Twitter over the weekend.

They concluded by saying, “We are all deeply grateful for Audrey’s courage. For one another. And for every male cast mate and crew member who has reached out to our group of women to offer their support these last few days. They echo the greater rallying cry that must lead us to change: Believe Women. We are all in this together.”

(See the full letter HERE)

Former cast-mates from One Tree Hill have been voicing their support & commending the women.

I want to acknowledge the women of OTH who have penned their letter with deep wounds from a culture unacceptable for anyone, at any age, and in any business. I have the utmost respect of your position in righting the wrongs you have endured. I stand for you, for better… — Stephen Colletti (@StephenColletti) November 14, 2017

I stand with all my OTH sisters. We have to change. We have to be better. All of us. This is unacceptable. — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) November 14, 2017

Much love to our brother bear #LeeNorris, who has always been supportive. He's one of the good ones too. #BurnItDownSis pic.twitter.com/HGzzbrzhKF — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 14, 2017

To the women of OTH that have come forward and bravely used their voices, I want you to know I believe you, I respect you and I support you. — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) November 14, 2017

Shocked and saddened to hear what the women of OTH had to endure. I’m proud of them for speaking up. I support them fully. And I hope that their courage to tell the truth, will help put an end to the pervasive culture of harassment in the work place. There’s no place for it. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) November 14, 2017