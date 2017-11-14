Goat Yoga is SO Yesterday… Say Hello to Goat Gram!

By DeAnna Lee
We thought it was really funny when Maren Morris posted a photo where she was trying out “Goat Yoga”. It’s where you do regular yoga, then you let goats climb on you while you’re in the downward dog position. Weird, funny, but somehow people love it!

GOAT YOGA. 🐐🐐🐐😂😂😂

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Well move over goat yoga, because the hot new craze sweeping the west coast from Portland to Vancouver, BC is the “Goat Gram”. You can order flowers for someone, and the goat (along with it’s owner of course) delivers the flowers. Then your lucky recipient gets to pet the goat! Smiles and happy happy for everyone!

goat gram Goat Yoga is SO Yesterday... Say Hello to Goat Gram!

Once you enjoy the flowers, you let the goats eat the flowers!

